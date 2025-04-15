Invesco Ltd. Has $69.90 Million Stock Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 7,367.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $69,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

