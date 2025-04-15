Invesco Ltd. Purchases 323,745 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $78,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,187.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,714,000 after purchasing an additional 834,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

