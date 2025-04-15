Invesco Ltd. Purchases 867,201 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 602.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $67,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,778,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 884,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 142,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 214,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 129,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

