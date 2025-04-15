Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $56,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 2.6 %

CPK opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

