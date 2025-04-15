Invesco Ltd. Sells 123,184 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $63,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $905,394. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Up 1.5 %

SMTC stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.