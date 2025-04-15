Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $457.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

