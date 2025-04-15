InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,224. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.