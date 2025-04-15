InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,224. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSSX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

