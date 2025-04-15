Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN):

4/14/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/3/2025 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2025 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2025 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 171.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

