Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eaton (NYSE: ETN):

4/14/2025 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $396.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $289.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $306.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2025 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $390.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $376.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $353.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $382.00 to $326.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.46. The stock had a trading volume of 149,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

