Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical volume of 2,789 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 251.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 63,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 4,429,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.53. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

