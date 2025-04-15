iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 12,277,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,309,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

