iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 743,111 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,369,000 after buying an additional 518,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

