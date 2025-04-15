iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

