iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BRHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.

Get iShares High Yield Active ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRHY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.