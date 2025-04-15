iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
BRHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF
About iShares High Yield Active ETF
The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Active ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.