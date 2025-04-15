iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 273,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the previous session’s volume of 71,719 shares.The stock last traded at $51.68 and had previously closed at $51.62.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,072.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,383 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

