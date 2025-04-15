iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.24 and last traded at $133.82. Approximately 138,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 141,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.32.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $508,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

