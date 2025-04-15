IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 19,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 73,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

IsoEnergy Stock Down 2.3 %

IsoEnergy Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

