Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.08. 899,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,906. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.79 and a 12 month high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

