J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas cut J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

