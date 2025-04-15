Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $5.11. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 144,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

