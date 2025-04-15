JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,763 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

View Our Latest Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.