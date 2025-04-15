JOE (JOE) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $65.03 million and $8.99 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,454,515 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

