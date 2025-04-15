JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $6.50

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $899.37 million, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

