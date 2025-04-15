JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.55 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 97.90 ($1.29). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 11,372,612 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.52.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

In other JPMorgan Emerging Markets news, insider Dean Buckley bought 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($59,335.44). 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

