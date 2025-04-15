JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.70 ($12.63) and traded as high as GBX 958 ($12.63). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.63), with a volume of 222,522 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 957.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 997.83. The company has a market capitalization of £637.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Indian

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 967 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £10,056.80 ($13,260.55). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

