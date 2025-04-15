Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5684 per share. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JBAXY. Citigroup lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBAXY

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.