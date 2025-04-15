Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.68.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5684 per share. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
