Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 600,791 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

