Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of CMG opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

