Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 431,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

