K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.24. 190,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 160,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

