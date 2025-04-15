Kane Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,497 shares of company stock worth $20,837,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

