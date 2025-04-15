Kane Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,232 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.28.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $669.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $703.79 and its 200 day moving average is $693.18. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

