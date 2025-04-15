Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.59. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture plc has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,497 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $885,136.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,419.68. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,619. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

