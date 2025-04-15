Kane Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,002 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 670,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 404,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

