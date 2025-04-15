KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 3,259.0% in March

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, an increase of 3,259.0% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KDDI has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Articles

