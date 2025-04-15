Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the quarter. WK Kellogg makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $14,737,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 679,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 216,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KLG stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

