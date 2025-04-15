Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,355 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

