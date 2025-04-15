Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $70.30.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Several analysts have commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

