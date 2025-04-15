Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

