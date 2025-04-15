Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,592,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $5,378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 169,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

