Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE:DCO opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $839.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

