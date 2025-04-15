Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,167,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

