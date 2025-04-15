Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives $77.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $83.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $9,385,493.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,305,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,726,275.98. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,672,407 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

