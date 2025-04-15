Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,201 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 500,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,105 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 209,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $443.65 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

