Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,315 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

