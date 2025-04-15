Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.91. Kestra Medical Technologies shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 29,702 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

KMTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

