KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ESI

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

