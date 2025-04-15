KeyCorp Lowers DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $230.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,523 shares of company stock worth $30,310,620 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after buying an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

