Keystone Financial Group Invests $258,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.