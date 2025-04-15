Keystone Financial Group Invests $272,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $352.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

